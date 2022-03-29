British / South African electronic musician Mira Calix dies aged 51

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Acclaimed British / South African musician Mira Calix has passed away. She was 51 years old.

Signed to the influential Warp label, Calix was noted for experimental music that drew on a wide range of influences. Her passing was announced by her record company.

“Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her … she pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.” a statement said.

“We are so proud of her immense creative output; her artwork, videos and music were a true reflection of what an innovative, pioneering and wonderful soul she was.

She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way. She will be terribly missed by everyone at the label, staff and artists alike.”

No cause of death was given.

Born Chantal Passamonte in South Africa in 1970, she moved to London to pursue a career in music. She first worked as a publicist at Warp promoting club nights and working as a DJ. While she came from clubland her music branched out into neo-classical, ambient and noise.

She created sounds for art installations and worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company making scores for their theatrical works. Among her albums and soundtracks were One on One (2000), Skimskitta (2003), Eyes Against the Sun (2007), Lost Founding 1999-2004 (2010), Julius Caesar (2018), Coriolanus (2018) and absent origin (2021).

Musicians have paid tribute to her work and life. DJ Food, Nitin Sawhney, Daniel Pemberton, Cosey Fanni Tutti, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite and FaltyDL were among the artists posting tributes to her online.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.