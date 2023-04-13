British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant dies aged 93

British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93. The designer shook up the fashion world in the 1960’s with her bold designs and is credited with popularising miniskirts and hotpants.

When Quant finished her high school she wanted to study fashion but her parents persuaded her to opted instead for illustration and art education. After she finished her degree she took up an apprentice position with a high-end milliner in London.

In the early 1960’s she opened her own boutique called Bazaar on the Kings Road in London. Initially stocked with clothes from wholesalers she began to introduce her own designs and they found popularity with followers of Britain’s ‘mod’ sub-culture.

Quant is often credited as the inventor of the mini-skirt, while this has been disputed, it’s undeniable that she made the fashion trend popular. She’s also remembered for her use of boldly coloured tights and the use of bold patterns on her garments.

Her career later saw her branch out in to making household items, and a make-up range. She resigned from her company in 2000 after it was bought out by a Japanese firm.

Queen Elizabeth II made Quant an Officer of the British Empire in 1966 and made her a Dame in 2015 for her services to fashion. In January this year she was appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour by King Charles III.

She met her husband and business partner Alexander Plunkett Greene in 953, the couple wed in 957 and remained together until his death in 1990. Their son Orlando was born in 1970.

Dame Mary Quant passed away at her home in Surrey.

A documentary about her life and work, directed by Sadie Frost, is due to screen across Australia next month.

