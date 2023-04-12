Doco on British designer Mary Quant comes to Australian screens in May

The first official feature documentary celebrating the incredibly life story of British designer Mary Quant is coming to Australian cinema in May.

One of Britain’s most renowned cultural figures, Quant was at the vanguard of the stylistic revolution of the 60s and 70s, leading the charge away from convention and conservatism through the championing of ground-breaking designs including the miniskirt and hot pants, plus an ingeniously creative partnership with hair stylist, Vidal Sassoon.

Cinematic and stylistic, this is the fascinating story of the iconic design and retail pioneer, from her very first store on London’s legendary King’s Road, through to the development of a global empire.

Using archive footage, original interviews with Quant’s contemporaries, family and modern day fashion and style leaders (including Vivienne Westwood, Kate Moss, Camilla Rutherford – Gosford Park, Yesterday, Phantom Thread), plus dramatized scenes, Quant promises to be a feature of striking originality that is incredibly ‘of the moment’, revealing Mary’s quest to take on the world of fashion, push boundaries and pave the way for generations of women for decades after.

The film is directed by Sadie Frost, who makes her directorial debut with the project. Frost has previously been a producer on big budget films including Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow and Set The Thames on Fire. She began her career as an actress appearing in films including Bram Stoker’s Dracula and the cult-classic Shopping.

