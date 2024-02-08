British PM Rishi Sunak under fire over trans jibe in parliament

Filed under News Posted by admin

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under fire over a transgender jibe her made in the House of Commons, but he’s refusing to apologise.

Listing what he called broken promises from the Labour opposition the PM said, “I think I counted almost 30 in the last year: pensions, planning, peerages, public sector pay, tuition fees, childcare, second referendums, defining a woman – although in fairness that was only 99% of a U-turn.”

The final example has been taken to be a comment on the Labour party’s policy reversal on self-identification and leader Keir Starmer’s comment that “99.9%” of women do not have penises.

Stamer hit back at the PM saying it was an appalling comment to make, especially in the wake of the sentencing of the two teenage youths who had murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, with Stammer revealing Ghey’s mother Esther was actually visiting parliament that day.

Reports have claimed that Esther Ghey actually entered the public gallery just after the Prime Minister made his comments, but politicians from both sides of politics have called for him to make an apology.

Brianna Ghey’s father Peter Spooner has also asked for an apology, but the Prime Minister has responded to his concerns saying it was Labour leader Keir Stammer who was in the wrong.

“Identities of people should not be used in that manner, and I personally feel shocked by his comments and feel he should apologise for his remarks.” Spooner said during an interview with Sky News UK.

Sunak says Stammer has shown “the worst of politics” by trying to link his comments to a tragedy.

“I’ve nothing but the most heartfelt sympathy for [Brianna Ghey’s] entire family and friends.” Sunak said.

“But to use that tragedy to detract from the very separate and clear point I was making about Keir Starmer’s proven track record of multiple U-turns on major policies, because he doesn’t have a plan, I think is both sad and wrong, and it demonstrates the worst of politics.”

The issue continued to dominate the British news on Thursday morning with Police Minister Chris Philp being grilled over the comments during an appearance on breakfast radio.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has also shared his thoughts on the issue.

“Well, when I made mistakes, I did apologise. And look, every prime minister makes mistakes. I don’t think you can say that every prime minister will fail to make some mistakes, but I think you should apologise if you get things wrong and I mean it is a very sad and really tragic, tragic case of a family in grief.” Brown said during an interview.

“I know he’s said he’s compassionate about the family, but perhaps he should do what I had to do on one or two occasions and apologise. And I do accept that if you make mistakes, you’ve got to correct them quickly.”

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.