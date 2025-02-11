British PM Sir Keir Starmer shows how easy it is to take a HIV test

British PM Sir Keir Starmer has shown how easy it is in 2025 to get tested for HIV.

The British PM took a home HIV test in front of the cameras, pricking is finger, drawing some blood, and getting a fast result. His result was negative.

The demonstration makes Starmer the first serving Prime Minister and G7 leader to publicly take a HIV test.

The PM’s taking of the test was mark the beginning of National HIV Testing Week in the UK.

“It is really important to do it, and I am pleased to have taken part too. It’s easy, it is quick. And during testing week you can get a test free – so it is a great time to also take part.” the PM said.

“If people test, they will know their status, it is better that people know, and that is a good thing because you can then get access to treatment, and that will also help meet our collective target to end new HIV transmissions by 2030.”

Richard Angell OBE, Chief Executive of Terrence Higgins Trust thanked Starmer for taking part in the initiative.

“The Prime Minister has made history by becoming the first G7 leader to publicly take an HIV test while in office and has led by example.” he said.

“This free, quick and simple test sends a powerful message to the country and to the public. During National HIV Testing Week, anyone in England can order a test to their home, whether that’s to Downing Street, to Penzance or to Berwick-up-Tweed.

“England can be the first country in the world to end new HIV transmissions, but we are not on track to do so by 2030. Scaling up HIV testing will be crucial to our shared goal. We are delighted that Keir Starmer is leading from the front in this mission.”

A recent poll in the UK showed that more than 80% of adults in England are unaware it is possible to test for HIV at home.

The PM took his test alongside singer Beverly Knight, a patron of the Terrance Higgins Trust. Knight highlighted how HIV testing, treatments and health prognosis have changed over the decades.

“Living with HIV today is a world away from the experience that my late best friend Tyrone endured in the early 2000s. People living with HIV can now easily know their status, can access effective treatment and live a long, healthy life.” Knight said.

“I wish this was case for Ty. In his memory, I’m using my voice alongside the Prime Minister to make everyone aware of how easy it is to test. People need to hear the crucial message that thanks to effective medication people living with HIV can’t pass it on, so we can end this epidemic once and for all.”

