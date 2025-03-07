Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Broadcaster Alan Jones hit with fresh assault charges

News

Broadcaster Alan Jones has been charged with an additional count of assault with an act of indecency. The new charge has been added after a alleged eleventh victim came forward to police.

In December Jones told a Sydney court he would plead not guilty to raft of charges levelled at him from ten separate men who alleged assault and improper sexual contact.

Jones told reporters outside the court that he plans to fight the 34 charges levelled against him and clear his name.

“I will not be engaging in a running commentary in the media, but I want you to understand this: These allegations are either baseless or distort the truth,” Jones said.

The broadcaster is expected to return to court on 11th March where its expected that the evidence against him will be presented for the first time.

The original charges were related to 10 complainants, and are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2019. no information is known at this time about the additional victim and alleged assault.

The now 83-year-old broadcaster ruled Sydney’s airwaves for four decades before moving to a role at Sky News and later online broadcaster ADT.

Allegations about Jones being involved in decades of alleged inappropriate behaviour were first reported in the Nine newspapers. In December 2023 Jones denied there were any truth to the multiple allegations.

Lawyers representing the broadcaster said allegations outlined in The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald were not true and defamatory.

Culture

Freddie Fox will appear in the new season of ‘Doctor Who’

0
The appearance will reunite him with writer-producer Russell T Davies.
News

Dr Brian Walker reflects on the last four years of the WA Parliament

0
The leader of Legalise Cannabis says minor parties have an important role to play.
Culture

Take a look at new series ‘Mid-Century Modern’

0
The upcoming comedy series is about three gay friends who decide to become roommates during their golden years.
Culture

Bibliophile | The Bones Beneath My Skin

0
TJ Klune's new novel features a down on luck writer, a crazy injured ex-military man and a 10 year-old-girl named Artemis Darth Vader.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

