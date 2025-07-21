‘Broke Popstar’ Dyan Tai has another unique and intriguing tune

Australian artist Dyan Tai has shared another intriguing new tune, Broke Popstar is a collaboration with BVT and Jamaica Moana.

The fast-forward video show Tai getting dragged up while the song proclaims a love of men and cars.

“You owe me one hundred dollars, come give me your wallet” they sing, alongside the claims that they spent all the money on “hot male models”.

The track follows on from Tai’s recent gem King Queen Supreme. Both tracks feature on the new EP Supreme which has just been released. Let’s Get Bubble Tea is also featured on the new collection.

Dyan Tai is about to hit the road too, and will be coming to the west coast.

25 July – Imperial Hotel (Sydney) (Launch Show w/BVT, Jamaica Moana, Lupa J, DJ Fried Pork Chop & DJ Hazboy)

23 August – Mojo’s Bar (Perth) (Supporting Siobhan Cotchin)

27 September – Transgenre Festival (Sydney)

Look out for Tai at the Melbourne Fringe this October too.



