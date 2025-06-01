We’re obsessed with Dyan Tai and Lupa J’s new track ‘King Queen Supreme’

Dyan Tai has teamed up with Lupa J for new track King Queen Supreme, and we’re obsessed!

The energetic track comes with a video directed by Audley Anderson who describes the beach scene as a celebration of queer joy.

The visual for King Queen Supreme is a thriving queer future. Starring a jukebox of jesters making gestures of joy and resilience somewhere in the sands of deep time, they remind us that queer people have always, and will always exist.” Anderson said.

The song is from Tai’s upcoming EP Supreme which will showcase an hour-long set from the artist filled with guest appearances from other queer, non-binary and BIPOC artists including Jamaica Moana, BVT & Hazboy.

The track has a distinctive sound thanks to unusual instruments deployed including a Guzheng and Chinese cymbals, plus Lupa J plays the violin.