Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

We’re obsessed with Dyan Tai and Lupa J’s new track ‘King Queen Supreme’

Culture

Dyan Tai has teamed up with Lupa J for new track King Queen Supreme, and we’re obsessed!

The energetic track comes with a video directed by Audley Anderson who describes the beach scene as a celebration of queer joy.

- Advertisement -

The visual for King Queen Supreme is a thriving queer future. Starring a jukebox of jesters making gestures of joy and resilience somewhere in the sands of deep time, they remind us that queer people have always, and will always exist.” Anderson said.

The song is from Tai’s upcoming EP Supreme which will showcase an hour-long set from the artist filled with guest appearances from other queer, non-binary and BIPOC artists including Jamaica Moana, BVT & Hazboy.

The track has a distinctive sound thanks to unusual instruments deployed including a Guzheng and Chinese cymbals, plus Lupa J plays the violin.

Related Posts

Latest

News

Malaysian LGBTIQA+ sexual health forum called off after death threats

0
Pressure to call off the event comes as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim looks to sure up support from Islamic groups.
Culture

Actor Jussie Smollett ends hoax crime legal dramas with $60,000 donation

0
Smollett says the court have declared he did not commit the crime he's accused of.
Culture

Ryan Phillippe reflects on his breakout gay role in soap ‘One Life to Live’

0
Actor Ryan Phillippe has reflected on his breakout role...
News

Trial of NSW MP Gareth Ward hears accusations that politician allegedly sexually assaulted two men

0
The trial is expected to run for four weeks.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Malaysian LGBTIQA+ sexual health forum called off after death threats

0
Pressure to call off the event comes as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim looks to sure up support from Islamic groups.
Culture

Actor Jussie Smollett ends hoax crime legal dramas with $60,000 donation

0
Smollett says the court have declared he did not commit the crime he's accused of.
Culture

Ryan Phillippe reflects on his breakout gay role in soap ‘One Life to Live’

0
Actor Ryan Phillippe has reflected on his breakout role...
News

Trial of NSW MP Gareth Ward hears accusations that politician allegedly sexually assaulted two men

0
The trial is expected to run for four weeks.
News

ILGA World release data on laws affecting global LGBTI communities

0
International human rights organisation ILGA World has released new data shining a light on laws impacting LGBTI communities around the world.

Malaysian LGBTIQA+ sexual health forum called off after death threats

OUTinPerth -
Pressure to call off the event comes as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim looks to sure up support from Islamic groups.
Read more

Actor Jussie Smollett ends hoax crime legal dramas with $60,000 donation

Graeme Watson -
Smollett says the court have declared he did not commit the crime he's accused of.
Read more

Ryan Phillippe reflects on his breakout gay role in soap ‘One Life to Live’

Graeme Watson -
Actor Ryan Phillippe has reflected on his breakout role playing a gay teenager in the soap opera One Life to Live. Phillippe was just...
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture