‘Brokeback Mountain’ is being adapted as a stage production

Brokeback Mountain is being adapted for the stage with a production having its West End debut later this year.

Billed as a play with music, the script has been written by Ashley Robinson and the production will be directed by Jonathan Butterell.

Butterell previously had a huge theatrical hit with the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, taking the musical from Shefield to the West End, and then around the globe. He also directed the film version. He’ll be reteaming with songwriter Dan Gillespie Sells who will write several songs to be part of the production.

The 2005 film Brokeback Mountain, which starred Perth raised actor Health Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, is based on a short story by author E. Annie Proulx which was first published in 1997.

It tells the story of two Wyoming cowboys who embark on an intimate relationship that spans decades.

The stage version will star Lucas Hedges, best known for the film Boy Erased, and Mike Faist who played Riff in the recent film remake of West Side Story. It will be both actors West End debuts.

The show is set to open on 10th May at Londons’ Sohoplace Theatre and have a limited 12-week run before its final performance on 12th August.

Joining the two actors in the production will be Scottish singer Eddi Reader who will perform the songs created by Gillespie Sells.

Reader is one of Scotland’s most loved folk singers who first shot to fame as the lead singer of the band Fairground Attraction. They had a big hit in 1988 with their tune Perfect.

After recording two albums with the band Reader launched a successful solo career which has to date spawned 12 albums of material. Her most recent album Light Is In The Horizon was released last year.

OIP Staff

