BROODS team up with Tove Lo on ‘I Keep’, release ‘Space Island’ LP

New Zealand bred BROODS have this week released their fourth album Space Island.

The eagerly anticipated 10-track LP, mostly self-written and produced at their home studio in Los Angeles, includes the blissed-out singles Piece Of My Mind, Heartbreak and Like A Woman.

To celebrate Space Island’s release, sibling duo Georgia and Caleb Nott share visuals for album track I Keep, featuring BROODS’ longtime collaborator Tove Lo who adds her luminous vocal work for the unsparing piece of self-reflection.

Created by Vinyl Williams (visuals) and Jack McEntee (typography), the lyric video sits perfectly alongside the already released sci-fi inspired video trilogy as well as enhancing the hypnotic feel of the dreamy indie-pop track.

Ten-time New Zealand Music Award-winning BROODS have also shared rescheduled dates for the Australian leg of their global Space Island Tour.

“During the quieter months of the pandemic I was doing a lot of sessions on Zoom,” Georgia says.

“This song came from one with a producer from Sweden called Madde. I said to her that day “I feel like I’m a moth that keeps flying into a hot porch lamp, then reincarnating, only to die the same way over and over”. We thought it would be fun to write as if I really were a moth and I Keep happened. I knew Tove would know exactly what I really meant when I said I was a moth. And she did.”

“Caleb and Georgia are like my family, and I just love making music with them,” Collaborator Tove Lo adds.

“I Keep came together from afar and I think it’s so beautiful and dreamy. Georgia called me and said “I wrote this story about a moth and how it’s drawn to something that will eventually kill it… Do you wanna write a verse about that?”. I did. I love that it’s part of Space Island, the perfect place to escape to. Just like our hangs. It’s an oasis of love and peace.”

Space Island is out now.

Image: Jeremy Reynoso & Oscar Keys

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.