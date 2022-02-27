Broome Pride postponed due to Kimberly Covid-19 outbreak

Broome Pride have announced that the 2022 Broome Mardi Gras ‘Bigger, Brighter, Prouder’ events will be postponed due to the emerging Covid situation in Broome and the wider Kimberley.

Organisers say they are disappointed that they have to delay the popular event but the Broome Mardi Gras will be rescheduled for another date later in the year when it is safer to proceed.

Earlier this week two Covid outbreaks were reported in remote indigenous communities in the region. The cases are the first occurrence of Covid in the region since the early days of the pandemic in 2020. The Kimberley-wide double-dose rate currently sits at 78 per cent, well below the state-wide rate of 95 per cent.

Broome Pride Inc has been communicating closely with local health organisations regarding the latest medical advice surrounding the current outbreak, and local businesses and the community have voiced their support for the difficult decision organisers faced.

Lucy Falcocchio, Director of Broome Pride, said the situation was unavoidable.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but the situation is completely out of our hands, and public health & safety will always come first. As a not-for-profit organisation, run by volunteers, we appreciate your understanding in the fact that this decision was not an easy one to make.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our appreciation for all the support we have received from our sponsors, performers & the wider community not just for

this year’s event, but since our first Mardi Gras in 2015. We really hope to be able to celebrate pride in the Kimberley with you all, at a later date.”

Broome Pride are hoping to reschedule the events at a later date when the situation becomes clearer, and all bookings for the original dates will be honoured for the new dates, which are still to be confirmed.

Understandably, the uncertainty of the situation may lead to many of the planned attendees wanting a refund on their tickets. All those wishing to request a refund are advised to contact sticky tickets directly via, [email protected].

Broome Pride and Sticky Tickets are expecting a considerable volume of refund requests, so they ask that everyone be patient in their refunds being processed.

