BurLEZque are hopping ‘Back in the Sack’ this Fringe World

The queer minds, bodies and talents of BurLEZque are jumping back in to bed this Fringe World Festival, promising another spectacular performance.

Last year the burlesque troupe dazzled with Pillow Talk, their exploration of love, sex and intimacy through a queer lens and this year they’re Back in the Sack with a new version of the show and talented new friends.

With Back in the Sack drag performers Freddie Beperfect, The Moesha and Justin Sider join BurLEZbians Ava Royale, Fae Salem, Ginger LaMinge, Polly St. Pearl and Veruca Sour – as well as newcomer Ronnie Rum Punch – for a broader exploration of sexuality with even more perspectives.

The collective dive into the realm of soul mates, heartbreak, sexual identity and personal discovery through performance in this follow up to their five-star performance in 2021.

“BurLEZque: Pillow Talk perfectly blends an hour of high-quality, jaw-dropping burlesque with authentic and powerful storytelling,” we said of the show’s first iteration.

“Taking you by the hand, the performers lead you through beautiful moments of their own lived experience with a brilliant show that inspires, educates, uplifts and most certainly entertains.”

Pillow Talk: Back in the Sack is running from Feb 1 – 6 at The Hat Trick in The Pleasure Garden. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

OIP Staff, images: Shortie Zito & Chayla Taylor

