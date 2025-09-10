Busselton Neo-Nazi council candidate lists LGBTIQA+ symbols as one of his targets

A candidate for Busselton City Council is standing on a platform that includes claims that the Australian people have been lied to about the LGBTQ agenda, climate change, multiculturalism, and World War II.

It’s sparked calls for urgent law reform, and Premier Roger Cook has voiced his support for bringing in compulsory voting at the local government level.

Busselton’s Stephen Wells has been labeled a neo-Nazi, and confirmed to OUTinPerth he’s proud to be a “a proud and unapologetic member of the National Socialist Network.”

The far-right group is led by Thomas Sewell, who is currently in custody in Melbourne over an alleged violent attack on an Indigenous group on the same weekend as the recent marches against immigration.

Wells was arrested alongside Sewell over a protest held during Australia Day celebrations in Adelaide earlier this year.

He was one of sixteen people charged over Australia Day marches in Adelaide this year. Wells faced one count of loitering and one count of displaying a Nazi symbol or using a Nazi salute. He spent several months in custody after he refused to sign a bail agreement. The charges were eventually dropped.

Wells says if elected to council he’d be limited in what he could implement because he’d be one of just nine people on the council.

“I would oppose all ratepayer funding of LGBTQ events in the area, I would oppose all public displays of the LGBTQ flag in any public institution or property.

The books offered in the library would also be on his agenda.

“I doubt I would have the power to ban all LGBTQ books for children the library but I would advocate for them to be available on request, rather than displayed prominently for everyone to see when they walk in the door.” Wells said.

Wells said Australians had been lied to during the debate that led to marriage equality being approved.

“They were told that voting yes wouldn’t have any other impact on society other than allowing homosexual marriage to be recognised as legitimate by the State. The truth is, is that constitutional change has given a legal requirement to teach about homosexuality and LGBTQ lifestyles in the school system and for other public institutions such as libraries.”

In his pitch to voters Wells also advocates for a return to the White Australia Policy which limited immigration to Australia by people of a non-white background. The policy was dismantled in the mid 1970s.

Wells unsuccessfully ran for the Busselton council in 2023. During his previous run for council it was revealed that he had authored an article on an extremist website where he claimed local governments were easier targets for infiltration because less attention is paid to who is standing in comparison to state or federal government.

In a video posted the same month he reiterated his position “”They don’t know who you are and they won’t know who you are until after you’re elected, and even then you can keep it quiet for quite a long time,” he said in the video.

His 2023 bid failed with only 534 local residents giving them his support, but he’s out his hand up again for the 2025 poll.

A prominent campaigner against Pride celebrations and Drag Queen Storytime events Wells has been seen leading protests at the children’s events.

Clare Paine, LGBTIQA+ community member and advocate, is also running for council

Clare Paine, another candidate for the October elections, is alarmed that Wells is able to nominate for council. A member of the local LGBTIQA+ community, Paine has a long association with the city’s Pride and Wellbeing Festival.

“Local residents have expressed dismay to me that the WA Electoral Commission would permit an avowed white supremacist and anti-Semite run for Council.

“They are horrified to think that many people will assume his nomination has been approved by the Council, and that the City of Busselton approved his disgraceful candidate statement that will now be posted to all ratepayers.” she said.

Paine said the nomination process had nothing to do with local Council, but was approved by the WA Electoral Commission. She has written to the Minister for Local Government, Hannah Beazley, calling for an urgent review of eligibility criteria for candidates.

“It is woefully inadequate if it permits people with a long history of deeply prejudiced statements against Jews, Indigenous people, women, and LGBTI people to put their hand up.”

Paine, who works in public health and volunteers for the Busselton Pride Group, said eligibility criteria should disqualify any candidate who does not pledge to uphold Council’s Code of Conduct.

“The Code of Conduct requires elected councillors to treat others with respect, courtesy and fairness, and to respect and value diversity in the community.

“If candidates cannot commit to upholding the Code of Conduct, then it is not possible for them to carry out their duties if they are elected.

“Any candidate who cannot or will not agree to that should be rejected. Democracy comes with responsibilities. Free speech does not include hate speech,” Paine said.

In a letter to Local Government Minister Hannah Beazley Paine said the candidacy of a person like Wells was” alarming to the local community and damaging to the region’s tourism reputation.”

In her letter Paine highlighted a long list of comments from Wells that would be considered misogynist, racist, homophobic and antisemitic.

“The eligibility criteria is a farce if it permits people with a long history of deeply prejudiced statements, vilification, against Jews, Indigenous people, women, and LGBTI people to put their hand up.” Paine said in the letter.

While the Busselton council elections have a crowded field of nineteen contenders, in Mosman Park there are only four people putting their hand up to serve.

One of them is Samuel Croll, who describes himself as a free speech advocate and staunch patriot. The 20 year old is currently before the courts charged with making a Nazi gesture that would be visible in a public place, and of conduct intended racially harass. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Speaking to the WA Today last week Croll said when it came to the charges he believed voters would be able to “discern fact from fiction”.

“As I have stated time and time again these charges are lawfare and an attack on political entertainment.” Croll said.

Mosman Park Mayor Paul Shaw has encouraged voters to consider the other three candidates in the race.

Premier admits reform is needed

Local governments across Western Australia will hold elections on Saturday 18th October and there’s growing calls for reforms in the sector including the introduction of compulsory voting.

Appearing on ABC Mornings with Nadia Mitsopoulos this morning Premier Roger Cook said he was in favour of reform to the local government laws including consideration for compulsory voting and tying local government elections to the same timing as state elections.

Premier Cook said the recent dissolution of the Port Hedland council was something he’d been watching closely, as well as troubles in the City of Nedlands. Local government minister Hannah Beazley has appointed three commissioners to take charge in Port Hedland after a series of resignations left the council unable to form a quorum.

“A lot of people have told me now is the time to bite the bullet and bring in compulsory voting.” Premier Roger Cook said. “So that we have a much broader representation and better representation

The Premier said he personally favored compulsory voting.

“Now is the time to consider compulsory voting in local government elections.” the premier said, noting that there needed to be discussion about the best model for term lengths.

Western Australia has 139 local government bodies including Christmas Island and the Cocos Islands.

Voting in local government elections is compulsory in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and the Northern Territory. Its also compulsory in the ACT where elections are held in conjunction with the Legislative Assembly elections.

Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania have voluntary voting for local government.

OUTinPerth contacted Minister for Local Government Hannah Beazley and Busselton Mayor Phil Cronin for comment.

