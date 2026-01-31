Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Busselton ratepayer group accused of attempting Albany-style book ban

Local

A Busselton ratepayer’s group has attempted to replay the 2024 Albany campaign against LGBTIQA+ books in the local library, according to community members in the southwest.

In the last few weeks of 2025, the Busselton Area Residents and Ratepayers Association (BARRA) sent a series of questions to the local Council about protecting children from abuse and “grooming.” Critics say the questions have all the hallmarks of the campaign in Albany from last year.

- Advertisement -
Stock Image.

BARRA Committee members also raised alarm in local papers over LGBTIQA+ books in the local library available to young people. According to locals, BARRA formed as a group in 2025 as new advocacy group for local ratepayers.

Spokesperson for Busselton Pride Alliance (BPA), Clare Paine, said she was well aware of pockets of anti-LGBTIQA+ sentiment in the town which resurfaced during the  local Council elections last year.

“The September elections saw the re-emergence of Mr Stephen Wells, whose association with neo-NAZIs has been widely reported. Several candidates also refused to respond to BPA’s candidate survey form, which asked them about Pride Wellbeing funding, library autonomy and establishing an LGBTIQA+ reference group for the town.

“We believe from the way the recent BARRA questions to Council were framed, and the targeting of LGBTIQA+ books in the local library, that there was an attempt here at copying the moral panic stirred up in Albany in 2024. We anticipated this possibility given similar attempts elsewhere.

“Thankfully, the newly elected Council now has more sensible people focused on practical community issues rather than being drawn into culture wars. Most local residents seemed bewildered by this morals campaign and have no time for it.”

Paine said that unlike Albany, Busselton is not a bible-belt community and the shifting demographics to young families, FIFO workers and retirees from Perth means that imported culture war narratives do not readily attract support.

“BPA doesn’t take this for granted, however, and we have written to all Councillors to explain the background of the Albany campaign, the anti-LGBTIQA+ bias behind it, and the connections between this and other fringe groups.

“Since the pandemic started, a number of fringe groups, such as anti-vaxxers, Covid conspiracy theorists, Sovereign Citizens, climate change deniers, Neo-Nazi sympathisers and anti-LGBTIQA+ campaigners have connected through social media and began targeting local governments and community libraries,” Paine said.

BPA has also written to Local Government Minister, Hannah Beazley, urging local government reforms to tighten the eligibility criteria for candidates. 

“It would be good to see candidates having to subscribe to a code of conduct before being allowed to run,” she said.    

OUTinPerth approached BARRA for comment but did not receive a response.

Latest

Culture

Joseph Zada nominated for two AACTA Audience Choice awards

0
Zada is the running for Favourite Actor and Breakthrough Artist.
Culture

Bright Light Bright Light has a new song with Ana Matronic

0
The new dance floor filling tune is called 'Cold Sweat, Hot Boys'.
History

On This Gay Day | Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir becomes PM of Iceland

0
Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir made history when she was elected Iceland's Prime Minister in 2009.
News

Eric Kuhlmann named first inductee to the South Australian Pride Hall of Fame Class of 2026

0
His life and work will be remembered at a gala event in June.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Joseph Zada nominated for two AACTA Audience Choice awards

0
Zada is the running for Favourite Actor and Breakthrough Artist.
Culture

Bright Light Bright Light has a new song with Ana Matronic

0
The new dance floor filling tune is called 'Cold Sweat, Hot Boys'.
History

On This Gay Day | Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir becomes PM of Iceland

0
Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir made history when she was elected Iceland's Prime Minister in 2009.
News

Eric Kuhlmann named first inductee to the South Australian Pride Hall of Fame Class of 2026

0
His life and work will be remembered at a gala event in June.
News

Dedicated Legal Assistance for LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians

0
Women’s Legal Service Tasmania and Equality Tasmania say they are delighted with Friday's announcement of the establishment of a legal and social services pilot.

Joseph Zada nominated for two AACTA Audience Choice awards

OUTinPerth -
Zada is the running for Favourite Actor and Breakthrough Artist.
Read more

Bright Light Bright Light has a new song with Ana Matronic

OUTinPerth -
The new dance floor filling tune is called 'Cold Sweat, Hot Boys'.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir becomes PM of Iceland

OUTinPerth -
Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir made history when she was elected Iceland's Prime Minister in 2009.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture