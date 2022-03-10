BUTT magazine is back, a decade after it’s last issue

Literature | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

A decade after the release of it’s last edition, the iconic queer magazine BUTT has made a return.

The quarterly magazine for gay men was launched in 2001. Founded in The Netherlands by Gert Jonkers and Jop van Bennekom, the magazine, which was always printed on a distinctive pink paper, found fans around the globe.

BUTT featured interviews with queer artists, and was praised for it’s unabashed sexual and non-sexual portrayals of gay men. The magazine regularly featured nudity, and was respected for it’s depictions of people of different ethnic backgrounds and body shape. Many of the articles in the magazine were submitted by readers.

The magazine also regularly published exclusive DJ mixes on their website and social media pages. After the magazine stopped publication some of it’s most memorable interviews and photo shoots were captured in a coffee table book.

The resurrection of the magazine has been supported by fashion house Bottega Veneta, which included a launch at Paris Fashion Week.

The new edition features Hyperpop DJ Babynymph, Ajamu X, Holli Smith, Sequence, Billy Vega, Homokomando, Sunil Gupta, Flelix Maritaud, and many more.

Follow BUTT on Twitter, make friends with them on Instagram, and checkout their website.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.