Call for new Holocaust Education Centre to include acknowledgement of LGBTIQA+ victims

Just.Equal Australia has called on the Federal Government to ensure persecution of LGBTIQA+ people by the Nazis is part of the national Holocaust Education Centre announced by, Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, today.

The announcement came on Holocaust Remembrance Day marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said the development of the new centre was welcomed, but it was important that the whole story of the Holocaust was featured.

Rodney Croome from Just.Equal

“We call on the Government to commit to the memorialisation of all victims of the Holocaust, including LGBTIQA+ people.”

“Educating young Australians about the Nazis’ persecution of LGBTIQA+ people is an important response to rising anti-LGBTIQA+ hate in Australia.”

“We also want the Government to ensure LGBTIQA+ advocates and historians are involved in the planning of the Centre, alongside representatives of other communities who were persecuted during the Holocaust.”

Today’s announcement of a national Holocaust Education Centre sited in Canberra was accompanied by a funding pledge of $6.4 million. The funding includes $4.4 million to set up the national centre, and a $2million funding commitment to upgrade the Education Centre in Yokine, Western Australia run by the Holocaust Institute of WA.

Croome also called on the Federal Government to bolster its proposed hate speech laws to prohibit intimidation, humiliation and incitement to hatred against all vulnerable groups, including LGBTIQA+ people, not just incitement to violence as currently proposed.

“Federal hate speech law should come up to the high standard set in some states rather than fall below that standard”, he said.

“Every Australian deserves equal and effective protection from speech that incites hate.”

It is estimated that up to 100,000 LGBTIQA+ people were arrested in Nazi Germany with up to 10,000 sent to concentration camps.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was essential all Australians understand the Holocaust.

“We must never forget the atrocities of the Holocaust.” the Prime Minister said today.

“That’s why my Government is making this investment in the National Holocaust Education Centre and in the Holocaust Institute of WA’s Education Centre at the JHub.

“The Centre will serve to educate our young Australians about the horrors of the Holocaust and teach them from an early age that such prejudice, hatred and violence has no place here. Not now, not ever.”

Member for Perth Patrick Gorman said it was important that education about the Holocaust was promoted.

“I am proud to have supported the JHub throughout construction, including the Holocaust Education Centre. This new funding will ensure the vision for this vital community centre can be fulfilled.

“Local Holocaust education is essential to ensuring the horrors of the past are never repeated.” Gorman said.

Dr Mike Kelly, who is a member of the National Holocaust Education Centre project team said the announcement would be welcomed by Australia’s Jewish communities.

“This announcement is tremendous news. It has come at a critically important time and will be great encouragement to Australia’s Jewish community during a difficult period.

“Most importantly this project will make a critically important contribution to the national effort to reinforce social cohesion and build understanding.

“The location of the National Holocaust Education Centre in the nation’s capital will enable the thousands of school children who visit Canberra every year to learn about the deep evil that racial discrimination can lead to and how this has affected many people around the world. It will also reinforce the importance of our democracy and the need to be well-informed citizens.” Dr Kelly said.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton, who attended a Memorial Service in Perth today alongside the Prime Minister said a future Liberal-National government would also provide the funding for the upgrade to the WA centre.

“Educating Australians about atrocities of the Holocaust and the October 7 attacks is an important mission that deserves support,’’ Mr Dutton said.

“By gaining awareness of the persecution and atrocities committed against Jews, Australians will have a better understanding of why there is no place for antisemitism in our community.’’

“We hope this sort of education will drive awareness and foster positive action within the Western Australian community.’’ the Opposition leader said.

Western Australian senator Dean Smith said the centre was needed because one in four people knew nothing about this period of history.

“The WA Jewish community is an incredibly important and valued part of our state and deserves all possible support, especially in the face of rising antisemitism under Labor.”

“With 25 per cent of Australians knowing nothing about the Holocaust, education remains a crucial step in combatting discrimination – the Coalition understands that.”

“While the Albanese Government has demonstrated complacency, our commitment to this centre and measures like the Courage to Care program respond to this crisis with the urgency it requires.”