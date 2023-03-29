Call for gender self ID laws put forward at UN Human Rights Council

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

A cross-regional group of countries has called on United Nations Member States to implement laws and policies that allow the recognition of gender identity based on self-identification.

Australia is one of 28 countries backing the call, that was read out today at the Human Rights Councils 52nd annual meeting, which runs from late February through to early April.

“Human rights are universal, inalienable and indivisible”, Argentina told the Human Rights Council on behalf of the countries backing the call.

“As such, each person’s self-defined gender identity is integral to their personality and a manifestation of self-identification, dignity and freedom. We strongly support all policies that combat violence and discrimination against all women, and we reiterate that these policies should be based on an intersectional approach, protecting women who are subjected to multiple forms of discrimination – including trans women.”

Reading the statement Argentina’s representative called on countries to “implement laws and policies that allow the recognition of gender identity based on self-identification”, and to “redouble efforts to prevent and respond to sexual and gender-based violence and discrimination, including against women in all their diversity.”

They also pointed out how “many UN, as well as regional human rights mechanisms, have recognised that self-identification is fundamental to safeguarding one’s autonomy and dignity and that it is in line with international human rights standards on gender recognition.”

There were also 65 civil society organisations backing the statement.

“Self-determination is a corollary of the right to bodily autonomy and integrity, a right that has been long and hard fought for by feminist human rights defenders, lawyers, physicians and experts across the globe,” their statement read. “Without the full realisation of the right to bodily autonomy, the health, lives, human rights and well-being of all women and girls, including trans women, trans youth, and people of diverse sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics, are on the line.”

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Belgium, Candada, Chile, Colombia, Cyrus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, The United States of America and Urugay joined forces to put forward the call.

At #HRC52 🇦🇷 on behalf of 28 States from 4 continents, called on states to develop and implement laws and policies that allow the recognition of #genderidentity based on self-identification 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇳. 🇦🇷🇦🇺🇧🇷🇧🇪🇨🇦🇨🇱🇨🇴🇨🇾🇩🇰🇫🇮🇫🇷🇩🇪🇬🇷🇮🇸🇮🇳🇮🇪🇮🇱🇱🇺🇲🇹🇲🇽🇳🇱🇳🇿🇳🇴🇵🇹🇪🇸🇨🇭🇺🇸🇺🇾@UN_HRC pic.twitter.com/5X007qZHn3 — Argentina en OMC y ONU (Ginebra) (@ArgentinaONUOMC) March 29, 2023

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.