Calls for NSW government to clarify if anti-hate laws will protect LGBTIQA+ communities

The New South Wales government has announced that they’ll be introducing new laws to combat racially based hated, property damage and violence, but it’s raised questions about why there aren’t similar laws for people who are targeted over other attributes such as gender or sexuality.

Just.Equal Australia has called on the NSW Government to clarify if anti-hate measures announced on Thursday will also protect the state’s LGBTIQA community.

- Advertisement -

The Minns’ Government says it will criminalise the incitement of racial hatred, widen laws that provide harsher penalties for hate crimes and increase protections for places of worship.

Rodney Croome.

Just.Equal Spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said the laws should also apply for equally for those targeting people from LGBTIQA+ communities.

“With rising hatred against LGBTIQA+ people across Australia, it’s essential the NSW Government’s initiative be extended to protect LGBTIQA+ people from hate.”

“If NSW LGBTIQA+ people do not have the same protections as other groups vulnerable to hatred, the message being sent is that hatred against us is less serious.” Croome said.

“We call on the NSW Government to clarify if the proposed measures, including incitement of hatred provisions, will be extended to LGBTIQA+ people, and if they are not, to include us immediately.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns.

Premier Chris Minns said the laws were in response to the growing number of attacks o nthe Jewish community.

“We have seen disgusting acts of racial hatred and antisemitism.

“These are strong new laws, and they need to be because these attacks have to stop.” the premier said.

“NSW is a multicultural state, and these acts designed to intimidate and divide will not work.

“These laws have been drafted in response to the horrifying antisemitic violence in our community but it’s important to note that they will apply to anyone, preying on any person, of any religion.

“If you commit these acts, you will face severe penalties, and we make no apologies for that.” Premier Minns said.

In a media statement Attorney General Michael Daley said the new laws would protect the whole community.

“The Minns Government is expanding the criminal law to send a clear message that inciting hatred is not just unacceptable, it will soon be criminal.

“The entire community will be safer as a direct result of these changes. The proposed changes will mean that divisive and hateful behaviours will not succeed in dividing our community.” Daley said.