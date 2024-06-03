Callum Scott Howells signs up for feature film role

Callum Scott Howells, who memorably played Colin Morris-Jones in the hit TV series It’s a Sin is reportedly set to star in a new feature film.

According to Deadline the actor will take the lead role in the upcoming film Madfabulous.

- Advertisement -

The film directed by Celyn Jones and penned by screenwriter Lisa Baker will focus on the true story of “flamboyant and rebellious aristocrat” Henry Paget, the fifth Marquess of Anglesey.

Lord Paget defied societal norms in the 19th century by living an opulent lifestyle, sporting outrageous fashion and throwing decadent parties.

Dubbed ‘the dancing marquess’ Lord Paget ripped through his large inheritance at quick pace before dying at just 29 years of age.

Henry Paget was born in 1875, when his father died in 1898 he inherited his father’s title, large estate and substantial income.

He converted a chapel on the estate to a theatre, where he often took the lead role in lavish productions. Historians have speculated that he may have been homosexual. He married his cousin Lilian Florence Maud Chetwynd 1898 but just two later they split up and the marriage was annulled on grounds of nonconsummation.

He was famous for cross-dressing, wearing outlandish outfits, and having a love of furs and jewels. By 1904 he had been forced to decare bankruptcy and died the following year in Paris after a long illness.

The film is expected to begin shooting later this year and more cast announcements are expected soon.

Since his breakthrough role in It’s a Sin Scott Howells has been working on both stage and screen.

He played recovering substance user Nathan in 2024’s The Beautiful Game opposite Bill Nighy and Valerina Golino.

On stage he’s played Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, Rodolpho in View From The Bridge and the Emcee in the musical Cabaret.