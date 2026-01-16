‘Campfire’: Award-winning circus show heading to Fringe World

Fusing comedy, horror and circus, Campfire is taking audiences into the wilderness this Fringe World season.

Taking out the WA Touring Award at Melbourne Fringe Festival, the 60-minute spectacular is brought to you by performance troupe Split Focus.

Deep in the bush, best friends Louis and Griffin discover a lonely spirit has awoken and taken to stalking the pair.

As they find themselves lost among the trees, pursued by this mysterious spirit, they reckon with everything from their masculinity, their lives and worst of all… their friendship.

Throughout the tension, audience can expect to be surprised by a cinematic soundtrack loaded with unexpected bops, slapstick comedy and of course, eye-boggling acrobatics.

The show is helmed by Alonso Pineda and Samuel Boyd, both graduates of the Master of Directing for Performance at the Victorian College of the Arts.

Pineda is a Theatre Director and Producer originally from México, and is the first Latino graduate of the MA of Directing at VCA, while Boyd has over a decade in producing and marketing in Australia’s performing arts sector, with engagements at Circa Contemporary Circus, National Institute of Circus Arts, and La Boite Theatre Company.

Campfire is setting up at The Gold Digger from 4 – 15 February. For more, head to fringeworld.com.au