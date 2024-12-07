Search
Candace Owens calls Ukranian President Zelensky a “homosexual actor”

News

Right wing pundit Candance Owens has described Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “homosexual actor” and said it’s the reason she can’t support Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Earlier this year the Australian government knocked back a via request from the US firebrand speaker who had been planning to head off on a speaking tour around the country.

Home Affair Minister Tony Burke said Owens’ application to enter Australia has been knocked back because she had the “capacity to incite discord”.

“Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.” Burke said.

Candace Owens (promotional image from cancelled Australian tour)

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine began in 2014 when it annexed parts of the country, and in 2022 Russian President Vladamir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of the country. Ukraine’s efforts to maintain their independence has been supported by the USA, Australia and other countries.

On Tuesday December 3rd Owen shared her thoughts on the conflict on her social media platforms.

“No amount of media brainwash in the world could ever make me hope that Zelensky triumphs over an orthodox Russia.

“Spiritually, I just know that’s wrong. You simply do not support a homosexual actor that is locking up churches and bishops.” Owens posted to social media platform X.

While Ukranian President Zelensky was an actor before he entered politics, he’s never identified as being homosexual and is actually married with two children.

It’s not the first time Owen has made completely untrue claims, she previously claimed that the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is secretly transgender. On another occasion Owen said the push for transgender rights was the work of Satan.

Australia is not the only country that knocked back a visit from Owens, New Zealand also denied her application for a visa.

