Carlotta returns to headline Afterdark

Australian stage icon Carlotta will headline an award-winning lineup of performers in the City of Belmont this winter, with the return of the Afterdark Performance Lounge from Thursday 30 July to Sunday 9 August.

For two weeks, The Glasshouse will be transformed into a neon-lit pop-up performance venue, featuring a program of cabaret, music and storytelling.

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City of Belmont CEO John Christie said Afterdark brings high-quality arts and cultural experiences to the community.

“Afterdark brings outstanding live performance to the heart of our community, giving people the chance to experience some of Australia’s iconic performers.

“With discounted tickets available for City of Belmont residents, I encourage everyone to come along and experience everything Afterdark has to offer,” Christie said.



The 2026 program features a mix of celebrated Australian performers and standout local talent, including legendary Australian showgirl Carlotta in her farewell performance The Party’s Over. The show was previously delivered in Perth in 2021 and garnered rave reviews, at the time Carlotta told us she would not be doing a “Johnny Farnham” and touring her final show for years on end.

Carlotta

Celebrated Indigenous performer Steven Oliver will deliver his show Bigger & Blacker 2.0 while fashion journalist and jazz chanteuse Glynis Traill-Nash is heading back to Perth with new show In Conversation and Song.

Plus there will be Michelle Pearson’s multi-award-winning Comfort Food Cabaret and Skinny, as well as local musical group Vocal 4 performing In Harmony.

Michael Griffiths

Catherine Alcorn will deliver a personal journey with Midler and Me, and cabaret favourite Michael Griffiths will bring his acclaimed In Vogue: Songs by Madonna – perfectly timed as the singer experiences a new career resurgence.

Also hotly anticipated in An Evening at the Musicals, presented by local performer Joshua Haines.



Tickets on sale now. For the full program and bookings, visit the City’s website.