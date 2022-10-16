Carly Rae Jepsen and Rufus Wainright team up for ‘The Loneliest Time’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Carly Rae Jepsen has teamed up with Rufus Wainwright for a new track that’s filled with disco sparkles. The Loneliest Times comes with a creative video too.

The song is the title track from Jepsen’s sixth studio album which will be out at the end of the week.

Wainwright’s done quite a few collaborations throughout his career including teaming up with Elton John, Ben Folds, RObbie Williams, Marianne Faithful, Joan as Police Woman, Pet Shop Boys, Antony and the Johnsons and many more.

While Carly Rae has collaborated in the past with Charli XCX, Blood Orange, The Knocks, and Bleachers.

See what their joint effort has produced.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.