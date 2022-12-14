Caroline Polachek gives a taste of new album with ‘Welcome To My Island’

Caroline Polachek shares the official music video for her latest single Welcome To My Island.

The single prefaces her 2023 North American tour ahead of her new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, arriving February 14, 2023.

Co-directed by Caroline and Matt Copson, the video for Welcome To My Island is her most ambitious music video to date, a chaotic collection of vignettes that perfectly captures the monstrous energy of the song.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is Polachek’s first album release since her 2019 experimental pop masterpiece PANG which cemented her as a generational talent.

Her profile has grown exponentially since – landing her everywhere from the direct opening spot on Dua Lipa’s 2022 North American Future Nostalgia Tour, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Primavera, All Points East, Governors Ball, Pitchfork Music Festival and Outside Lands, along with late-night performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Night Show with James Corden.

Standout viral tracks like So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings have contributed to the album’s 175M global streams and counting.

Welcome To My Island is out now.

Photo by Nedda Afsari

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.