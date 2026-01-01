Casey Donovan retains her title as the Queen of New Year

Casey Donovan has been dubbed the Queen of New Year thanks to her annual appearances on the ABC’s New Year’s Eve Concert from Sydney Harbour, and last night she showed that it’s title she’s holding on to.

Donovan appeared several times through out the evening, first taking to the stage during the more family focused early evening section to perform The Beach Boys God Only Knows alognside some other singers, and the delivered the song Golden from hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Later on she teamed up with Australian Idol judge Marcia Hines for a cover of the song MacArthur Park before delivering her own set with two powerhouse vocals.

First up Casey Donovan delivered a take on Lady Gaga’s massive tune Abracadabra. The song has been one of the biggest hits of 2025, and Casey gave the song her own spin.

Secondly she sang Raye’s Where is My Husband, nailing its tongue twister lyrics and precise delivery.

The concert also included Melanie C who took the party right up to the brink of midnight with a collection of her solo hits, latest release Sweat, and a medley of Spice Girls songs.

Earlier in the evening The Cat Empire entertained the crowd, and there were sets from Jem Cassar-Daley, Don West, Ayesha Madon, Peach PRC, plus the cast of Play School also took to the stage, noting that this year the show celebrates its 60th anniversary.

You can rewatch the entire show online on YouTube.