Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Casey Donovan retains her title as the Queen of New Year

Culture

Casey Donovan has been dubbed the Queen of New Year thanks to her annual appearances on the ABC’s New Year’s Eve Concert from Sydney Harbour, and last night she showed that it’s title she’s holding on to.

Donovan appeared several times through out the evening, first taking to the stage during the more family focused early evening section to perform The Beach Boys God Only Knows alognside some other singers, and the delivered the song Golden from hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters.

- Advertisement -

Later on she teamed up with Australian Idol judge Marcia Hines for a cover of the song MacArthur Park before delivering her own set with two powerhouse vocals.

First up Casey Donovan delivered a take on Lady Gaga’s massive tune Abracadabra. The song has been one of the biggest hits of 2025, and Casey gave the song her own spin.

Secondly she sang Raye’s Where is My Husband, nailing its tongue twister lyrics and precise delivery.

The concert also included Melanie C who took the party right up to the brink of midnight with a collection of her solo hits, latest release Sweat, and a medley of Spice Girls songs.

Earlier in the evening The Cat Empire entertained the crowd, and there were sets from Jem Cassar-Daley, Don West, Ayesha Madon, Peach PRC, plus the cast of Play School also took to the stage, noting that this year the show celebrates its 60th anniversary.

You can rewatch the entire show online on YouTube.

Latest

Culture

Fringe World show ‘Making of a Man’ explores masculinity

0
Making of a Man is a solo lecture performance by Quindell Orton blending dance, video, spoken word, and live camera.
Culture

Fringe World favourite Briefs will be back in 2026 with two experiences

0
Catch the for 'Briefs: The Works' and 'Hubba Hubba'.
News

Burkina Faso issues first prison sentence for ‘homosexuality and related practices”

0
News laws against homosexuality were introduced in September.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Charles Beaumont was born

0
Beaumont is remembered for his short story 'A Crooked Man'.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Fringe World show ‘Making of a Man’ explores masculinity

0
Making of a Man is a solo lecture performance by Quindell Orton blending dance, video, spoken word, and live camera.
Culture

Fringe World favourite Briefs will be back in 2026 with two experiences

0
Catch the for 'Briefs: The Works' and 'Hubba Hubba'.
News

Burkina Faso issues first prison sentence for ‘homosexuality and related practices”

0
News laws against homosexuality were introduced in September.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Charles Beaumont was born

0
Beaumont is remembered for his short story 'A Crooked Man'.
Culture

2026 is going to have a lot of ‘Game of Thrones’

0
The world of Westeros is getting bigger with two 'Game of Thrones' series to air in 2026.

Fringe World show ‘Making of a Man’ explores masculinity

OUTinPerth -
Making of a Man is a solo lecture performance by Quindell Orton blending dance, video, spoken word, and live camera.
Read more

Fringe World favourite Briefs will be back in 2026 with two experiences

OUTinPerth -
Catch the for 'Briefs: The Works' and 'Hubba Hubba'.
Read more

Burkina Faso issues first prison sentence for ‘homosexuality and related practices”

Graeme Watson -
News laws against homosexuality were introduced in September.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture