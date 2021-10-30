Cast revealed for Neil Patrick Harris lead gay sitcom ‘Uncoupled’

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Some of the cast members joining Neil Patrick Harris in his new gay themed sitcom have been revealed.

Uncoupled is a new sitcom that follows the life of a gay man who finds himself suddenly single. The project is coming to Netflix with creator Darren Star at the helm. Star’s previous success included working on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place, Sex and the City and more recently Younger and Emily In Paris.

Harris plays Michael, who is adjusting to life after an unexpected separation from his partner of 17 years leaves him alone in New York City. HIs world is turned upside down and he has to deal with returning to the dating scene as an older gay man.

Deadline has shared that Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks and Brooks Ashmanskas will be series regulars, while Marica Gay Harden and Tuc Watkins will have recurring roles.

Campbell will play Suzanne, an expensively put-together high-powered real estate agent who is Michael Lawson’s business partner and loyal friend. She is a confident and quick-witted single divorcée with a son in his early 20s.

The 53 year old actress made her screen debut in 1986 appearing in the musical Little Shop of Horrors, her career has seen her appear in many comedies including the films Another 48 Hours, Boomerang and the House Party franchise. She’s also starred on TV in the Martin Lawrence series Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show, plus My Wife and the Kids. More recently she’s appeared in Dr Ken alongside comedian Ken Jeong.

Brooks will portray Billy, one of Michael’s close friends and a celebrity TV weatherman. He’s good-looking and charming, likes to have a good time, and frequently dates much younger men. He’s best known for his roles in MacGyver, The Last Ship and more recently Queens.

Ashmanskas will play Stanley, another of Michael’s close friends, who is witty and quick and a bit of a snob. He is a very successful art dealer who is not as successful in the romance department.

Marcia Gay Harden Harden will make multiple appearances as Claire, an Upper East Side socialite in the midst of a bitter divorce from her husband. Tuc Watkins is Colin, a hedge fund manager who blindsides his longtime partner Michael Lawson when he leaves him on the eve of his fiftieth birthday.

Neil Patrick Harris first came to prominence as teen doctor Doogie Howser, his career had resurgence when he appeared as an outrageous fictional version of himself in the film Howard and Kumar Go T White Castle. He played the memorable character Barney Stinson on nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother.

He starred on Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and more recently played a dramatic role in the acclaimed drama It’s a Sin.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.