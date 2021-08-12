Neil Patrick Harris fronts new sitcom about separated gay man

The multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris is set to front a new sitcom that follows the life of a gay man who finds himself suddenly single.

Uncoupled is coming to Netflix with creator Darren Star at the helm, who claims creator credit on smash hit 90s sitcoms Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place, and more recently Younger and Emily In Paris.

Not much is known about the series other than Harris being in the lead role of Michael, who adjusting to life after an unexpected separation from his partner leaves him alone in New York City after 17 years.

Harris was recently set to head down under for the newly revamped Australia’s Got Talent, but the project ended up being canned after continued complications from Covid-19.

OIP Staff

