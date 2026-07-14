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Stage adaptation of ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ touring Australia in 2027

Culture

The acclaimed stage adaptation of the iconic feature film The Shawshank Redemption is coming to Australia, fresh from the production’s celebrated UK tour.

Described as “raw, intimate and deeply moving”, this play brings all of the iconic from the film and its source material, Stephen King’s novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.

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Wrongly convicted of the brutal murders of his wife and her lover, Andy Dufresne is sentenced to life imprisonment in the notorious Shawshank prison.

As he navigates the harsh realities of incarceration, he forms an unlikely friendship with fellow inmate Red, discovering that even in the darkest of places, hope can endure.

But when the corrupt Warden seeks to exploit Andy’s talents for his own gain, a quiet and daring plan begins to emerge, one that will challenge the very walls of Shawshank itself.

Producer Craig Donnell says Impresario Productions are honoured to bring this extraordinary story to Australian stages.

The Shawshank Redemption has captivated audiences around the world because it speaks to something universal, the enduring power of hope,” said Donnell.

“Great theatre doesn’t just entertain; it stays with you long after you’ve left the auditorium. The Shawshank Redemption is one of those rare stories that continues to resonate across generations, a story of hope, courage and perseverance, and I can’t think of a more important story to share with audiences today.” 

The Shawshank Redemption is coming to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth’s Astor Theatre on 12 March 2027. For more, head to shawshanklive.com.au

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