Catch advance screenings of ‘Sissy’ at Luna Leederville

If you didn’t manage to see the camp, comedic, and gore filled film Sissy when it opened the Revelation Perth International Film Festival, you’ve got another chance when its theatrical season sees it return to cinemas next month.

It’ll be back on the big screen in November, but Luna Leederville is hosting advance screenings from Friday 28th October to Sunday 30th October.

The film got heaps of praise when it was screened at SXSW, and it’s been gaining a lot of fans at selected film festival screenings.

The story introduces us to Cecilia, a 20-something wellness influencer who has a loyal following on social media. She bumps into childhood friend Emma, who addresses her as Sissy – the moniker she used in her youth. In primary school Sissy and Emma had promised to be ‘best friends forever’ but that all fell apart when Emma traded Cecilia in for new friend Alex, who teased and tormented the young girl.

Emma invites Cecilia to join her hen’s night celebrations as she prepares to get married to her girlfriend. After introducing her to a tight circle of friends another invitation is offered, a weekend away at a holiday house in remote bushland – a continuation of the celebration of upcoming nuptials.

It all gets awkward when it’s revealed that Alex is one of the other guests for the weekend getaway, and there’s some bad blood that remains from their childhood. Twelve years after their rivalry reached a crescendo, these two still have scores to settle.

Created by co-writers and co-directors Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes, the film is a darkly comedic and unnervingly savage. Sissy is a satirical look at millennial self-victimisation in the social media age.

Perth raised actor Daniel Monks is one of the stars of the film, he spoke to OUTinPerth about the making of the film earlier this year.

Grab ticket to the advance screenings at Luna.

