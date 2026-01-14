Search
Catch Benjamin Quirk’s ‘Twink Death’ at Fringe World

Culture

Twink Death is a new one-man show from Benjamin Quirk that is playing at The Court as part of Fringe World 2026.

Off the back of Benjamin Quirk’s national tour of Crush that played at the Blue Room in Perth alongside seasons at the Sydney Fringe Festival, Adelaide Fringe Festival and an outing at The Butterfly Club in Melbourne, the performer returns to the stage with his new original one- man show.

Benjamin Quirk has it all. Good hair. Hot boyfriend. Near non-existent waist. But death comes for us all, and for him it’s coming sooner than he thought. At the ripe old age of 28, he’s facing death one new chest hair at a time.

Join Benjamin in this whirlwind of confessional theatre as he feverishly chases immortality and begs for
a redemption arc. Twink Death is described as a celebratory, honest depiction of the queer experience.

It was mentored by Fringe royality, Bonnie Davies AKA Famous Sharon through The Blue Room Theatre’s ‘600 SECONDS’ program.

Quirk’s previous play looked at early queer desire and sexual awakenings. Now, older and amid his own twink death, he is creating work that captures this next phase of life in real time. This comedic monologue interrogates his impending doom exploring ageing, death and social categorisation amongst the gay community.

The season runs from for just two shows on 30th and 31st of January. Tickets are on sale now.

Arlo Parks shares new single ‘2Sided’ and announces upcoming album

For her upcoming album 'Ambiguous Desire' Arlo Parks moves to into the darkness and on to the dance floor.
Does Basil Zempilas support the Liberal party position on trans healthcare?

We asked and the response from his spokesperson was far from full-throated support for the policy.
Dr Anne Aly says government may look at other types of hate after antisemitism

The proposed legislation following on from the Bondi Massacre has been criticised for having too narrow a scope.
Eurovision check-in: The first songs for the 2026 competition have arrived

The first songs for the 2026 competition have arrived.

