Catch Grease at the Drive-In and more at Joondalup Festival 2023

Joondalup Festival has revealed the first look at their 2023 program, with the event to return to a three-week extravaganza across March and April.

The 2023 Festival will run from 10 March to 2 April, with programming taking place across the City, including the Joondalup City Centre, Hillarys Boat Harbour and St Stephen’s School.

The Aurora Spiegeltent makes its Festival debut in 2023. Situated at Hillarys Boat Harbour, this spectacular 500 person-capacity performance venue will host a range of acts from live music to cabaret and stand-up comedy.

AQWA at Hillarys Boat Harbour and the St Stephen’s School Theatre will also stage Festival programming for the first time in 2023.

Fremantle Theatre Company brings their performance of Twelfth Night to Neil Hawkins Park under the stars on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March.

After COVID capacity restrictions forced the cancellation of the sold-out Grease at the Drive-In event at the 2022 Festival, the great news for all lovers of the Pink Ladies and T-Birds is that it is back on the program in 2023 and an extra night has been added at Kingsley’s Galaxy Drive-In (Thursday 30 March, Friday 31 March and Saturday 1 April).

The third Music in the Park concert of the 2022/23 summer will also be included in the Festival programming, headlined by the enigmatic Mia Wray and supported by VILLAH and the Alexia Parenzee Band, at Falkland Park in Kinross on Saturday 11 March.

The artist behind the spectacular hART My Neighbourhood art installation at the 2022 Festival, Sean Adamas, is bringing Soaring: Field of Flight to the City in 2023.

Sean is working with 30 local schools and community groups and conducting local workshops to contribute to the painting of wings that will appear in various locations throughout the City during the 2023 Festival.

Joondalup Mayor Albert Jacob said the Festival aims to enrich the culture of the community by creating a range of artistic opportunities and embed the arts in everyday activity.

“Over the past three years we have been presented with some challenging times but events such as the Joondalup Festival have generated such enthusiasm from our audiences, along with local businesses and the community to have shared in the Festival,” Mayor Jacob said.

“Despite an uncertain COVID-19 period and associated issues related to crowd capacities, the 2022 Festival was an outstanding success as attendees really embraced the change to the format and an extended three-week program of events.

“The Festival team is excited to be putting on a great show again in 2023 with an outstanding program that is sure to entertain and engage local residents and visitors from far and wide.

“We look forward to revealing the remainder of the 2023 Joondalup Festival program early in the New Year, but in the meantime I encourage everyone to visit the Festival website to see what’s on offer and perhaps a ticket to one of the shows will make a nice Christmas present for that special someone.”

For program details, to book tickets or request more information visit joondalupfestival.com.au

