Cazwell is back at the ‘Ice-cream Truck’ for a second helping

Cazwell is marking the 10th anniversary of his tune Ice-cream Truck by releasing a new version of the tune.

The new video features a lot of the models who were in the original clip, but the musician has decided to focus on improving representation of transmen by including them in the clip. Artist and trans activist, Ezra Michel kicks it off by playing the opening drum line beat.

The clip is probably NSFW, but it depends on where you work. We reckon this new version is better than the original.

Cazwell was on the cover of OUTinPerth magazine back in July 2013 where he told us about how much he loves collaborating with other musicians, and how he thinks Australian guys are really fit.

