Celebrate Pride this weekend with the parade and stacks of parties

Perth’s month long PrideFEST will reach it’s crescendo on Saturday night with the annual parade through the streets of Northbridge.

After cancellations and relocations due to the Covid-19 pandemic the parade will return to it’s Northbridge home for the first time in three years, where it will also follow a new route. Aside from the parade there’s also mountains of parties to attend from Friday through to Sunday.

Extdragaganza

ExtraDRAGanza at Coventry Pavilion is the place to be the Friday night before Pride Parade! A full night of fun with Drag Bingo, Drag shows, Exotic Dancers and After Party with DJ. Hosted by the fabulous Cougar Morrison and gorgeous Fay Rocious. it features, Meals on Heels, rounds of Drag Bingo, performances, Gogo boys, and DJ Dean Misdale spinning the tunes. Get tickets.

The Parade

The long line of around 100 different floats will see hundreds of people marching in the parade. Out the front of the parade will be a First Nations contingent, Indigenous Australians were the first people to walk this land and they’ll be the first to walk the parade route too. The action will kick off with a smoking ceremony designed to bless the parade route.

The Dykes on Bikes will be out the front tool, with their roaring engines and horn toots signalling the start of the event. The parade features a wide range of community organisations, local identities and corporate sponsors of the event.

One of the new editions for 2022 is a shout-out to the people of Ukraine, plus Gay Dads WA will also be marching in the parade for the first time, as is Perth Steamworks, who are teaming up with The Court and Connections in one giant float.

The vast majority of the floats will represent entertainers, community groups and local LGBTIQA+ focused businesses. They’ll be joined by several government departments, education bodies, and just a few corporate sponsors of the event, in recent years Pride WA have limited the participation of corporate bodies to primarily the businesses who are sponsors of the festival.

One thing you’re guaranteed to see is a lot of sporting clubs. Just a decade ago Perth only had a queer badminton group, and tennis club and a few walking get-togethers, but now there is an LGBTIQA+ specific club for many sports. Look out for the Rams, Wallabies, Hornets, Spectres, Emerald City, Western Swifts, Frontrunners, Pythons, White Pointers and more.

If you’re lining up to watch the parade there will be street entertainment from 6pm and the action kicks off at 7:30pm. The parade will take off from Russel Square, heading down Aberdeen Street, before turning into William Street, it’ll then turn at The Brass Monkey and head down James Street and past the newly named Pride Piazza.

The parade will complete its circle of Northbridge in Russell Square where spectators will have a chance to get up close to all the floats, before the massive official after party kicks off.

The Official Pride WA Party

The free family-friendly community party features DJ Timbee, Dean Misdale and the incredible Kween Kong from RuPaul Drag’s Race Down Under. Running through to midnight the party will also have lots of food trucks so you can grab a bite to eat.

Rave Relief and Decolonise Pride: Pride 2022

Homopolitan and Boorloo Justice have teamed up to combine their much-loved events. They encourage everyone to be inside The Rechabite by 8:30pm so you don;t miss the Welcome to Country address. Head to this party to catch Jxnior, Coyboy and the House of Reign, Pip Ah, Mother Marls, Yikes, Jamila, Nafta, DJ Rescue Dog, Wert Puddlss, HalalButch, Des, Vex Viper, Michael Kay, They, Booxkid, Priscilla, Anesu. The theme is Mycelium: Interconnected Transformation – so dress up!

Connections ‘You Do You’ Pride Party

“No Matter Who You Are… You Do You!” is the theme for Connections Nightclub’s Pride celebrations. Kween Kong appearing at this party too, and you’ll also find performances from BarbieQ, Alexas Armstrong, Kandi, Blake Cassette, Sugar Du Joure, Veronica Jean Jones, Bebe Babow, Serenity Von Varda, Lotta Lamour, Delvira Midnight, Carmen Contouri, Miss Cara, Ella Nova, Liberty Genre, Kimmy Head, Kiara Klimax, Toots, Matthew Pope, Moesha, Ruby Jewelz and Sassie Cassie.

Plus DJs Mama Cass, Boston Le Rouge, Amanda Power, DJ LEASK, Jaydream and the much loved DJ Timbee will be filling the main room and the terrace with the best sounds.

The Court Hotel Street Party

The Court will be presenting one of their biggest Pride parties to date with James Street being closed off for the massive event. Word is there’s only a handful of tickets remaining for this event.

Featuring a giant main stage, a silent disco, a chill zone and lots of other space, this party has an impressive line up of talent. Alfie Arcuri, Samantha Jade, and Natalie Bassingthwaighte will all be performing live, as well as DJs including Sex Shooters, Kayty Banks, 3Stripes,DJ Genga, Her Highness, Mishtee, Frankie Mac, DJ Mad Dundee, Grizzly, Domenic Furaro and Sir Chancealot.

Plus performances from Rhonda Civic, Skye Scraper, Demi Licious, Mary Lamb O’God, Jaxon Coke, Fay Rocious, Donna Kebab, Cougar Morrisson, Tootz, Haydn, Brandyn, Isaac and Jovi.

Steamworks Over the Rainbow

Steamworks late night Pride celebration will begin at 1am and will run through to 8am in the morning. They’ve got Hello Sailor, Leask and then Nathaniel bringing the beats and lots of other things are planned too.

Minx Pride Night Party

Toby Beard, Nat Ripepi, DJ Bronia and DJ Her Highness Lauren Simpson will be entertaining at the Minx Women’s party at the Civic Hotel. Doors open at 8:30pm.

Queer Social Club Pride Party

On Sunday afternoon the Victoria Park Community Centre will be throwing their Pride Party from 1.30pm through to 5.00pm. It’s a free event and they have lots of activities planned.

Wherever you choose to celebrate Pride – stay safe, take care of each other, command respect, and Happy Pride!

