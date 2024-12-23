Search
‘Changing Ends’ second season arrives on ABC TV in 2025

Culture

The second season of Changing Ends, the series which revisits comedian Alan Carr’s youth, arrives on ABC TV on 1st January.

The entire season will be available on iView, which sounds like a great binge watch on New Year’s Day, as you recover from the night before.

The comedic series takes us back to Carr’s childhood years in the 1980s as he struggles to fit in with his peers and the adults in his life.

Opening with a double episode, Alan faces the challenge of getting in to see a M rated movie at the cinema when he’s not old enough.

As a flamboyant teen starting high school in the mid-1980’s life was very challenging for young Alan. As he himself confesses, the arrival of puberty gave him the eyesight of a mole and the voice of an elderly lady.

While these features would make him stand out from the crowd and lead to him being regarded as a “national treasure” decades later, it made his journey through his younger years challenging.

All the gang’s back including Alan’s football coach dad Graham, ever-loving mum Christine, dinner lady Val, and judgmental neighbours Angela and Nigel.

Take a trip back to 1987 for a comedic view on growing up and discovering who you are. The third and fourth season of the show have already been commissioned.

