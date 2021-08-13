Channel Nine dumps Ellen DeGeneres ahead of final season

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Channel Nine won’t be showing the final season of Ellen’s long running talk show, announcing that they’re walking away from their long association with the show.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster told TV industry website TV Blackbox that they wished Ellen all the best for the future.

“The Ellen DeGeneres show won’t be returning to Channel 9 for its 19th and final season. It’s been a tremendous run and we wish Ellen all the best for her last season.” the spokesperson said.

While the show had been a rating success, in recent years it’s weathered claims of on-set bullying and difficulties behind the scenes. DeGeneres announced the show’s nineteenth season would be it’s last outing but denied she was moving on because of the recent challenges.

The comedian said she initially wanted to bring the program to a close a few years ago, but was persuaded to stay on for an additional three-year contract.

The Ellen show also airs on Foxtel.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au