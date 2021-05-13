Ellen quits her talk show saying it’s “not a challenge anymore”

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Ellen DeGeneres has announced she’s wrapping up her long-running talk show Ellen in 2022.

The show debuted in September 2003 and has run for more than 3000 episodes featuring interviews with celebrities, politicians, social media stars and a whole lot of dancing with the audience.

Ellen informed her staff a few days ago that the 19th season of the program would be it’s last and has told the media that the role was no longer a challenge for her.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

While the show has been steeped in controversy in recent times, with allegations of bad management and bullying on the set, Ellen said the decision to end the program at it’s 19th season was made some time ago. The comedian said she initially wanted to bring the program to a close a few years ago, but was persuaded to stay on for an additional three-year contract.

DeGeneres strongly denied that the show’s demise was because of it’s recent scandals.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.