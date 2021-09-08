‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ is coming to Crown this November

Roald Dahl’s beloved tale Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has delighted audiences, young and old, all over the world. And now, direct from Brisbane, the hit touring production is coming to Perth.

The musical will be checking into Crown for a limited season from 3rd November 2021.

For those unfamiliar with Roald Dahl’s popular children story – young Charlie Bucket dreams of meeting Willy Wonka, the mysterious world-renowned candy maker. When news breaks that his idol is opening the gates of his factory to a lucky few, Charlie is desperate to get his hands on a life-changing golden ticket.

Get readt to “step inside a world of pure imagination” as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the perfect recipe for a delectable treat. Songs from the original film including Pure Imagination, The Candy Man and I’ve Got a Golden Ticket are featured alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

This production features Stephen Anderson as Willy Wonka, Robert Grubb as Grandpa Joe and Lucy Maunder as Mrs Bucket. The role of Charlie will be shared by four up and coming young performers.

Don’t worry, to see the show you don’t need a golden ticket, only a regular ticket is required.

OIP Staff

