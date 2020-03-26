Check out a sneak peek of this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race

The twelfth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is off to a flying start, with a fan favourite making their exit last week.

Each week, the competition series releases a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, giving fans a taste of the first 10 to 15 minutes of what’s to come.

This week’s sneak peek sees the queens mourning Rock M. Sakura’s emotional elimination last week, and Aiden Zhane defends their looks from last week’s fashion ball challenge.

Episode 5 will see the remaining 11 queens take on another acting challenge, this time inspired by long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Motivation singer Normani will also be making an appearance on this week’s judging panel.

Who are you rooting for this season? Check out the sneak peek below and tell us what you think.

