Check out ‘REAL’ by total tommy

The media release for total tommy’s new tune describes the artist as a “queer heart-throb” and we’re not ones to argue.

Despite only releasing standalone singles to date, critical acclaim for total tommy has flowed in abundance. Her music has been picked up by some of the hippest radio stations in the country.

- Advertisement -

The singles released so far were written during a period in which total tommy went through a breakup, moved cities, came out as queer and met her now-wife.

Now total tommy has a new offering, a song about breaking up and moving on.

“REAL is about the dizziness of that post breakup time, where you’re dipping in and out of reality. It’s the whirlwind of irrational thoughts you have about whether your decision was right, and the guilt of breaking someone’s heart.” the artist said.

“It’s the reminiscing, the hurt, the love that stays for a while after. But ultimately, knowing you did the right thing for yourself.” she said of the lyrics of the new track.

total tommy has been getting out on the road playing live shows and soon will perform at SXSW Sydney and Queensland’s Big Sound.

There’s no shows in Western Australia in the near future, but we keep our finger’s crossed.