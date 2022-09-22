Check out ‘Romantic Homicide’ the new tune from d4vd

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Hailing from Houston, Texas, d4vd (it’s pronounced ‘David’) is a newcomer who has just shared new single Romantic Homicide, released via Darkroom/Interscope Records.

The 17-year-old songwriter and genre-blending artist shares an official music video for the song which has already clocked up over 39 million plays across platforms.

The grungy, guitar driven bedroom-pop track was written by d4vd who first fell in love with the writing process carrying around a journal and experimenting with spoken word and prose.

The new video, directed by d4vd and influenced by his love for anime and noir films, shares the song’s hauntingly emotive nature. In less than a month of being released, Romantic Homicide has already been making its mark on the charts.

d4vd’s elusive beginnings as an artist only go back as far as 2021 with a string of genre-defying singles as the teenage sensation showcased his ability to chameleon his vocal and songwriting talents to various production styles, from indie, to rock, to R&B.

With limited access to a studio, let alone professional music equipment, d4vd began creating music by linking up with producers online and then recording his vocals over the production with just his iPhone.

The artist built up a big following through his online presence as an avid player of Fortnite and using the app BandLab to share his music via TikTok.

Take a look at his new video.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.