Check out the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Boys In The Band’

Netflix and Ryan Murphy are giving new life to a gay theatre classic, with a screen adaptation of the groundbreaking classic The Boys In The Band.

Originally created by the late playwright Mart Crowley, the show premiered off-Broadway in 1968, telling the story of a group of gay men whose relationships break down over the course of a New York City birthday party.

The play was undeniably controversial when first staged, but has gone on to be performed regularly around the globe. At first, the play was only scheduled for five performances but it went on to play over 1,000 shows in its initial run as the Stonewall riots fueled discussion about homosexuality and LGBT+ rights.

Ryan Murphy first revived the play in 2008 for the stage, and now he’s working with Netflix to bring it to the screen for the first time with an all-star cast.

The cast, who all identify as gay men themselves, includes Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins.

Check out the trailer below. The Boys in the Band comes to Netflix on Wednesday 30th September.

