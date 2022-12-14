Check out the teaser for season two of gripping queer drama ‘Yellowjackets’

Paramount+’s Emmy-nominated and super-queer drama Yellowjackets will return for its highly-anticipated second season starting Friday 24 March.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Season one has a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and received seven Emmy nominations.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey, Oscar and Emmy nominee and rock star Juliette Lewis, Emmy nominee and the iconic 90s Wednesday Addams, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood in a season long guest arc.

Season two also stars Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves.

Yellowjackets season two is streaming exclusively on Paramount+ from Friday 24 March.

