Check out the trailer for the film version of ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

The trailer of the fantastically queer musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has just arrived.

The British musical has made the journey from stage to screen in record time, it’s only a few years since it had its first performance in Sheffield. Since then the musical has been a sensation in the West End, had a tour of the United Kingdom, made waves in South Korea and found fans around the world. Sadly an Australian production had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

The film version features newcomer Max Harwood in the title role of Jamie New, the school boy who dreams of becoming a drag queen.

Richard E Grant portrays the faded drag star who becomes Jamie’s mentor, while the film also includes Happy Valley‘s Sarah Lancashire as Jamie’s mother, Catastrophe‘s Sharon Horgan as Jamie’s teacher Miss Hedge and Ralph Ineson from Game of Thrones plays Jamie’s dad.

Actor John McRae who played Jamie in the original stage version of the show also makes an appearance in the film.

Take a look at the new trailer. The film will open in Australian cinemas on 21st January 2021.

