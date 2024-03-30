Check out the trailer for the new season of ‘Heartbreak High’

The trailer for the new season of Aussie drama Heartbreak High is here.

The first season of the show was a huge success, scoring and International Emmy award, and fans across Australia and around the globe.

The first season of the re-booted show made its debut in August 2022, but fans have had to wait 18-months for a follow up. The new series arrives on Netflix on 11th of April.

The new term begins with Amerie feeling like everybody hates them, and then the trailer is filled with explosions, food fights, sexual tension, sports takedowns, hook ups and so much more.

Check out the trailer.

