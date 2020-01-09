Chinese company Alibaba praised for ad featuring a gay couple

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

Chinese company Alibaba has been praised by local LGBT groups for launching an advertisement the appears to be featuring a same sex couple. Alibaba is one of the country’s largest businesses.

The advertisement for subsidiary company TMall sees a same-sex couple returning home for Chinese New Year. The young man introduces his companion as Kevin, his father looks on suspiciously, while two young girls giggle.

When the father passes Kelvin some soup, he responds to the father saying “Thanks Dad’, creating an awkward silence.

The advertisement then advertises a site wide discount on buying dried seeds and nuts, riffing on a Chinese expression.

In a statement to CNN Business the company did not acknowledge the advertisment’s gay subtext but said Chinese New Year was an important family time.

“Chinese New Year is a time for family reunion and inclusion, and the ad is a creative expression to celebrate such an occasion,” a spokesperson said.

The advertisement has been getting positive feedback on Chinese social media sites. Homosexuality is legal in China and there are vibrant local gay communities, but many LGBT people face pressure from their families to marry an opposite sex partner and have children.

OIP Staff