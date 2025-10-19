City of Perth results see old and new faces elected

The City of Perth have announced the results of their elections with three new faces joining the ranks of the council.

Current councilors Liam Gobbert and Viktor Ko have been returned for four year terms, while new faces Chris Patton, Adan Pacan and Lisa Ma will join the council for the first time.

Council Ma will serve a shorter two year term as the final candidate to be elected, she’ll be taking up the spot of councilor Bruce Reynolds who has been elected as Lord Mayor.

Clyde Bevan, who has served on the council for many years, was unsuccessful in his campaign, he also unsuccessfully ran to be Lord Mayor.

They will join councilors Catherine Lezer, David Goncalves and Raj Doshi have terms that end in 2027.

Chris Patton, who owns the Butterfly nightclub, unsuccessfully ran for Lord Mayor but has been voted on to council and has vowed to work towards creating a council that is more in tune with the needs of local residents and businesses while pushing for greater transparency.

Adam Pacan has a background in business and broadcasting and spoke about his desire for a greater emphasis on safety and security in his candidate profile. In a social media post Pacan said he was “truly honoured and humbled to have been elected.”

While Lisa Ma is currently studying business law at the University of Western Australia and is 18 years old. Ma campaigned as a voice for young people on the council saying, “Young people want to enjoy the city without worrying about how they’ll get home, which means exploring practical improvements like better lighting, reliable transport, and a stronger sense of safety at night. Just as important is vibrancy. These are the events and experiences that make people feel welcome.”

Lord Mayor-elect Bruce Reynolds.

Earlier today is was announced that Bruce Reynolds will be the city’s new Lord Mayor. Reynolds was the Deputy Lord Mayor and had been acting in the position for many months following the resignation of Basil Zempilas who switched to state politics and became the leader of the Liberal party.

The new Lord Mayor ran on a platform of creating a safe, green, vibrant, connected and growing city. Alongside his political work the local businessman owns a design business, a marketing and advertising agency, and a coffee shop. He’s also served on the boards of many non-profit organisations.

In his role as the Acting Lord Mayor Reynolds has voiced support for the city’s LGBTIQA+ communities and has attended events including Barndance 2025 and the launch of the upcoming PrideFEST.

The Lord Mayor-elect and other councilors will be sworn in on Tuesday 21st October.