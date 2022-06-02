Classical music virtuoso Sheku Kanneh-Mason coming to Perth

Sheku Kanneh-Mason and the Kanneh-Mason family have announced their first ever Australian tour. The family will be performing at the Perth Concert Hall on 4 August at 7pm.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason shot to global fame after his mesmerising performance at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

The winner of the BBC Young Musician award in 2016, and the first cellist in history to reach the top 10 of the UK album charts, Sheku is one of seven siblings, all extraordinary instrumentalists, described by Simon Cowell as the world’s most talented family.

On this, the first Australian tour by Sheku and the Kanneh-Masons, he will be joined by his sister Isata, now one of Britain’s leading young pianists, in a performance of greatly loved sonatas for cello and piano, and, in the second half of the program, by the entire family. The program will feature works by Schubert, Liszt, Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, Gershwin and other popular composers.

In a coup for Australian audiences, this will be the largest tour the siblings have undertaken together outside of the UK.

The Kanneh-Masons are Isata, 25 (piano), Braimah, 24 (violin), Sheku, 23 (cello), Konya, 21 (piano and violin), Jeneba, 19 (piano and cello), Aminita, 16 (violin and piano), and Mariatu, 12 (cello and piano).

Sheku plays a 1700 Matteo Gofriller cello, kindly on loan from an anonymous syndicate of private investors.

Tickets to the tour are on sale now.

OIP Staff

