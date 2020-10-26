CLYPSO’s new single ‘Storm’ is just so damn catchy

“I hope this song brings some light and groove back into the hearts of everyone who’s doing it tough, but more importantly I hope everyone has at least one badass storm-weather friend in their life.” – CLYPSO

Off the back of collaborating with a string of high calibre home-grown and international talent, from The Avalanches, Jamie xx and Neneh Cherry to Kwame, Sydney producer, vocalist and songwriter CLYPSO has unveiled her new single Storm, and we just can’t get enough of it.

Joining forces with Billboard-recognised producer Konstantin Kersting who has worked with Tones & I, Mallrat, The Jungle Giants and The Belligerents, Storm is described as an ode to those friends who see us through the bad times.

CLYPSO describes her inspirations for the new tune.

“Bye-bye fair-weather friends, the ones who are only there when times are good and you’re riding high. This year is the year of the storm-weather friend. They know you best. They know your worst. They feel like home. And when the storm truly hits, they’ll be the only ones standing right there with you.” CLYPSO said.

The video for the song was a collaboration with creative director Imogen Grist. It sees CLYPSO appear in a series of enchanting miniature worlds.

If you’re in NSW you can also check out CLYPSO live at these upcoming shows:

FRI 20 NOV 2020 – Parramatta Lanes, Parramatta, NSW

SAT 21 NOV 2020 – Vic on the Park, Marrickville, NSW

Watch the video.

