COBRAH strikes on salacious new club anthem ‘SUCK’

Electro-pop vixen COBRAH has shared her delicious new single SUCK, alongside a sensual companion video.

COBRAH explains the idea for the track started as a gag that became something much more.

“It was my first day back in the studio after the COBRAH EP and I just wanted to have fun with music!” she says.

“It feels very symbolic releasing it as the start of something new and I’ve been carrying the idea of using suction cups forever so to finally give birth to this world I’ve created is amazing! (also the song makes me feel really sexy which is hot).”

Five years ago, a musician named Clara slid into her first black latex catsuit, and COBRAH was born.

From Gothenburg, Sweden, COBRAH has released a string of contagiously filthy pop tracks including U Know Me, IDFKA and ICON.

SUCK is out now.

Image: Ninja Hanna

