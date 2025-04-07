Cody Jon shares sweet tune ‘M2M’

Singer Cody Jon has shared a sweet new tune called M2M.

It comes with a video filmed in a park in Tokyo with the singer playing in the autumn leaves, later he heads off into the streets of Shibuya dancing across one of the world’s most famous pedestrian crossings.

The song is about two guys who hang out together so often their friends begin to assume their dating, except maybe there’s some truth in the suspicions.

“Let’s just say we’re friends and then make out again.” he sings.

The Australian singer has been putting out his brand of 90’s inspired pop for a couple of years now, and Japan is one of the spots he found a lot fans.

He’s also got his own rumoured but unconfirmed romance. He’s been photographed out and about in Los Angeles with Nil Nas X. The paparazzi has snapped the pair on hikes, having PDA’s during shopping trips and they also checked out Adele’s Vegas concert together.